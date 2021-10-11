Sindh reports 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 393 fresh cases

KARACHI: At least 13 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,497 and 393 new cases emerged when 10,483 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 13 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,497 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,483 samples were tested which detected 393 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,138,234 tests have been conducted against which 461,980 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.7 percent or 433,057 patients have recovered, including 273 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,426 patients were under treatment, of them 21,121 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centres and 276 at different hospitals.

According to the statement, out of 393 new cases, 60 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 17 Korangi, 8 Central, 7 South and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 156, Badin 24, Dadu 17, Sujawal 15, Sanghar 14, Jamshoro 13, Mirpurkhas 11, and Larkana 5 each, Kashmore, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur one each.

