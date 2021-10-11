ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Dry, cool weather to prevail in Balochistan districts

INP 11 Oct 2021

QUETTA: An initial cold wave hinting at change in weather in Balochistan, experienced in Quetta and some other parts of the province. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) minimum temperature in Quetta dropped to 10 degree Celsius.

Mercury goes down to 3 degree Celsius in Ziarat, 7 Celsius in Kalat and 6 degree Celsius in Mastung, Met Office said. A dry and cool weather will prevail in several districts of Balochistan in next 24 hours.

The Met Office earlier informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday (today). Rain with wind and thunderstorm, while isolated heavy falls with light snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday(today) to Tuesday.

Rain with wind and thunderstorm is also expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore from Sunday and Monday.

Moreover, rain with wind and thunderstorm is also expected in Central and South Punjab today and tomorrow (Monday). The weather conditions are likely to transit from summer to autumn in upper parts of the country. Day temperatures would be mild in upper parts of the country, while night temperatures are expected to fall gradually in coming days, the met office predicted.

