PDM to meet today

LAHORE: An important meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be held on Monday under the chairmanship of opposition alliance Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. According to sources, during the meeting strategy of anti-government movement will be discussed including the schedule of meetings and road caravans.

The meeting will be attended by the leaders of all the parties in the PDM. Inflation, electoral reforms including EVMs will be part of the agenda while the schedule of meetings in November and December will also be discussed. Apart from Islamabad March and NAB Amendment Ordinance, other important and various issues will be part of the agenda in the PDM meeting while the current political situation will also be discussed in the meeting.