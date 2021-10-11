ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Drive against unregistered vehicles: CTP impounds 2,600 motorcycles

APP 11 Oct 2021

RAWALPINDI: City Traffic Police (CTP) on Rawalpindi had impounded over 2600 bikes in different police stations of Rawalpindi district under their ongoing drive against applied for, unregistered and without number plate vehicles and bikes during last seven days.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas had launched operation against unregistered or without number plate vehicles and bikes.

CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer, Rai Mazhar Iqbal was taking action in accordance with the law against applied for, unregistered, improper, bogus and without number plate bikes.

He informed that seven special squads were constituted to take action against the rules violators besides special checking of vehicles and motorcycles at 12 entry and exit points to check the violators.

He said First Information Reports would also be lodged against the rules violators particularly motorcyclists plying bikes with fake and bogus number plates while without number plate vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in respective police stations.

CTP personnel had launched a grand operation as per directives of the CPO who issued orders to control street crimes and bike lifting cases.

He informed that CTO had directed all circle Incharges, Deputy Superintendents of Police and Traffic Wardens to take strict action against fancy, inappropriate, unregistered, bogus and tampered number plates.

He said cases would be registered against those who would use bogus and green number plates illegally, adding that those who tampered the number plates would be dealt strictly.

He advised the bikers to keep documents of the motorcycles and their identity cards with them while moving on the city roads and use only computerized number plates at bikes.

Plying an unregistered motorcycle or without number plate was an offence, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination. Suspicious motorcycles would be verified from command and control room, he added.

Legal action would be taken against motorcyclists, found driving their bikes without number plates or unregistered, he said and urged the citizens to follow the rules to avoid any inconvenience.

