Bahrain's GIB gets $625m sustainability-linked loan

DUBAI: Bahrain's Gulf International Bank (GIB) said on Sunday it has secured a $625 million sustainability-linked syndicated loan, which increased from an original $500 million due to strong demand. The bond attracted orders worth $1.1 billion.

It was the first Bahrain-headquartered bank and the first majority Saudi-owned lender to close financing linked to sustainability. "A diversified group of more than 20 global investors from the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia participated in the landmark transaction that incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics related to reductions in carbon emissions, gender diversity and sustainability reporting," GIB said in a statement.