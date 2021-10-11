ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gas transmission network being reinforced

APP 11 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) would lay around 18,731-kilometer (km) pipelines in their respective areas to strengthen their network transmission and distribution networks during the current fiscal year.

Last year, the companies laid around 3,540 km pipelines against the target of 7,497 km, according to an official document available with APP. Besides, the SNGPL and SSGC are working on at least seven major projects to reinforce their gas transmission and distribution systems.

The SNGPL is constructing a 12 km pipeline to supply 30 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) gas to Rashakai Special Economic Zone. "The project is expected to be completed by the end of December, 2021," according to an official document available with APP.

Similarly, a 20-km pipeline is being laid to provide 40 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, which is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2021- 22.

However, to supply 5 MMCFD gas to Allama Iqbal Industrial City on a temporary basis, a 2-km main supply line had already been laid and commissioned by extending the existing network of M-3 Industrial City.

Whereas, a project is being launched to address the acute low gas pressure issues during the winter season in Mardan and Peshawar regions, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,296 million for system augmentation of transmission Charsadda-Khazana-Tangi pipeline. The SNGPL is confident that a 22-km transmission mainlines from Barki to Sunder and a 10-km from Dial to G.T Road is expected to be completed by December, 2021.

On the SSGC network, a 3.5-km pipeline would be constructed at a cost of Rs 149.41 million for supplying 13 MMCFD gas to Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi. The company also got approval for laying an 8.7-km pipeline to supply 10 MMCFD gas to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan at an estimated cost of Rs 731.447 million.

During the current fiscal year, the two companies would collectively invest Rs 17,571 million on transmission projects, Rs91,812 million on distribution projects and Rs 3,156 million on other projects, bringing the total investment of Rs112,539 million.

GAS SSGC SNGPL Gas transmission

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gas transmission network being reinforced

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

US Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

Dubai police say $136 mn worth of cocaine seized

Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

Read more stories