ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Egyptian consumer price inflation rises to 6.6% in Sept

Reuters 10 Oct 2021

DUBAI: Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 6.6% in September from 5.7% in August, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday.

The rate remains well within the target range of between 5% and 9% set by the central bank, which meets on Oct. 28 to decide interest rates.

"Monthly inflation is higher than we had anticipated. It's mainly explained by the jump in vegetable and meat prices. The food index is up 3.5% month on month," said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.

The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting on Sept. 16, saying that global financial conditions continued to be "accommodative".

Egypt's fuel pricing committee also raised domestic prices in a quarterly review on Friday.

inflation Egypt central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Egyptian consumer price inflation rises to 6.6% in Sept

Dr Abdul Qadeer to be buried with state honours: Sheikh Rashid

New LNG terminals to be based on B2B model: minister

Security beefed up in Pakistan after terror attacks in Afghanistan

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

ICC adopts wait-and-watch approach on Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Sixteen feared dead in plane crash in central Russia

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Read more stories