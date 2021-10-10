Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

KOTLI, (Ajk): Former president, as well as, prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan has passed away of cardiac arrest at a hospital of Kotli, his family said on Saturday. He was 87 Khan was reportedly hospitalised and under treatment for a heart ailment. He holds the distinction of being appointed AJK's president and also serving as the prime minister, twice.

Earlier this year, Khan, after more than a decade, had ended his association with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and rejoined the Muslim Conference (MC). He was among the pioneers of the PML-N in Kashmir.

Mourning his death, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry expressed grief. He said Khan had raised his voice against Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir. He was a righteous and principled politician, Fawad said in a statement.

