ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
SNGPL earns Rs5,917m profit after tax

Press Release 10 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: SNGPL has earned profit after tax of Rs5,917 million and EPS of Rs9.33 for the period ended December 31, 2020 as compared to profit after tax of Rs4,696 million and EPS of Rs7.40 during the corresponding period of last year. Based on the declared profit, the Company has proposed an interim cash dividend of 20 percent i.e. Rs2 per share for period ended December 31, 2020.

Moreover, SNGPL has been able to earn historically high net profit amounting to Rs8,939 million for the period ended March 31, 2021 as against profit of Rs5,779 million during the corresponding period of last year. The earnings per share for the period under review is Rs14.09 as against earnings per share of Rs9.11 for the same period last year.

Despite all odds, including prevailing Covid-19 situation the company has been able to reduce the UFG losses during the periods under review, both in volumetric and percentage terms from 20,893 MMCF (10.39 percentage) (Jul-Dec-19) to 15,011 MMCF (7.56 percentage) (Jul-Dec-20) which has resulted into saving of Rs2,819 million to the Company which accumulated to Rs4,137 million by March 31, 2021 as a result of reduction of UFG losses from 33,935 MMCF (11.15 percentage) (Jul-Mar-20) to 24,755 MMCF (8.45 percentage) (Jul-Mar-21).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UFG SNGPL EPS profit after tax interim cash dividend MMCF

