Punjab govt signs MoU with MHRC

LAHORE: The Punjab government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mahboob-ul-Haq Research Centre (MHRC) to fill up gaps between tax policy and administration.

The Punjab Revenue Authority signed the accord with the MHRC on behalf of Punjab government. Under this arrangement, a team of researchers would be hired from the top international universities to prepare research reports and forward their suggestions to the PRA. These universities included Harvard University, Columbia University, London School of Economics and Lahore University of Management Sciences.

