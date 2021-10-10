Money-laundering case: Court extends bails of Shehbaz, Hamza till 30th

LAHORE: The ruling and opposition members once again lock horns after a banking court extended bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case till October 30.

Sharing the details of the case, including the transcript, registered by Anti-Corruption Circle (FIA) Lahore against Shehbaz Sharif and his son for opening and operating 57 “fictitious” bank accounts in the name of low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mill (RSML), Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that Shehbaz and his son Hamza were on bail till October 30 in a money laundering case amounting to Rs 25 billion.

“This was the one of the “hair-raising” corruption cases faced by the Sharif family. Those who asked the PTI to move forward by abandoning accountability should look into the details of the case,” Fawad said in a tweet.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar told media, “Over one year had passed since the FIA had registered a case against both of them but not a single proof of their involvement in the case could be found.”

He also questioned over the objection raised by the FIA over jurisdiction of court.

Reacting to the statement of Fawad Chaudhry, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that despite the fact that the PTI government had given an NRO to its ministers, it could not save them from the people’s wrath.

The PML-N leader maintained that the time for the PTI to hurl accusations at the opposition leaders either through Twitter or through statements was up.

“You cannot save your ministers and leaders by leveling allegations against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif,” she said, adding: “All attempts by Prime Minister Imran Khan to prove Shehbaz guilty in corruption cases have backfired. The verdicts given by a court in London, the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court are enough to prove the point. The PML-N president has been given the certificate of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen’ by all these courts.”

The PML-N spokesperson said that there were sugar scandal worth Rs 800 billion, wheat flour scandal worth Rs 600 billion, Rs 122 billion worth LNG scandal, Rs 126 billion worth BRT scandal and over 500 billion worth medicines scandal.

“So far only few scams have been reported, people are yet to hear more startling disclosures,” she added.

