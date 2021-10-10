ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
CLICK project: Rs600m to be spent on uplift schemes: Murtaza

Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that up to Rs 600 million would be spent on development under Competitive and Liveable City of Karachi (CLICK) project.

“Infrastructure of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit has also been completed and the passengers would get benefit from it soon. We are ready to conduct local bodies’ elections till February or March next year,” the Administrator expressed these remarks while inaugurating Afaq Khan Shahid Family Park in Orangi Town.

CM’s Special Assistant Liaquat Askani, Ali Ahmed Jan and Asif Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that they are well aware of issues being faced by the people. “The people would themselves see who had worked for them,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there is full representation of District West in Sindh government. He said that in the past, the lands of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were misused but now parks and roads would be constructed.

He said that more parks would be inaugurated in Karachi soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

