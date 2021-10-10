ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nepra yet to clear pending dues: CCP gets payments against fee, charges from Ogra, SECP

Sohail Sarfraz 10 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received payments of three percent fee and charges from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), but the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has yet to clear pending dues.

According to a brief of the CCP submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, after issuance of the revised SRO, the regulatory bodies have started paying the three percent of their fees and charges to the CCP.

The Ogra has cleared all the outstanding amounts till 2019-20, the SECP has also cleared most of the outstanding amounts except relating to the fiscal year 2015-16 to 2018-19 for which they have agreed to pay in instalments.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) have only paid the contribution relating to the fiscal year 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

However, the Nepra has yet to start payment of three percent of its fee and charges.

The Competition Commission (Collection of Fees and Charges) Rules, 2009 deals with the transfer of fees and charges levied by regulatory agencies.

The percentage of fees and charges shall be such as the federal government may from time to time prescribe and notify in the official gazette.

The regulators liable to pay specified fee to the CCP included the SECP; the Nepra; the Ogra; the PTA; and the Pemra.

The revised SRO contain necessary instructions for payment of three percent of fee and charges to the CCP, on quarterly basis by the 10th of the month following the relevant quarter and before surrendering the surplus to the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA SECP nepra CCP pending dues

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nepra yet to clear pending dues: CCP gets payments against fee, charges from Ogra, SECP

Security beefed up after terror attacks in Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Periodic review of SOEs' working: MoF suggests setting up of CMU in Finance Division

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

NAO: opposition parties, lawyers' bodies mulling moving court

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Georgieva fights to keep IMF role, with decision expected 'very soon'

Read more stories