Nepra yet to clear pending dues: CCP gets payments against fee, charges from Ogra, SECP

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received payments of three percent fee and charges from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), but the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has yet to clear pending dues.

According to a brief of the CCP submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, after issuance of the revised SRO, the regulatory bodies have started paying the three percent of their fees and charges to the CCP.

The Ogra has cleared all the outstanding amounts till 2019-20, the SECP has also cleared most of the outstanding amounts except relating to the fiscal year 2015-16 to 2018-19 for which they have agreed to pay in instalments.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) have only paid the contribution relating to the fiscal year 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

However, the Nepra has yet to start payment of three percent of its fee and charges.

The Competition Commission (Collection of Fees and Charges) Rules, 2009 deals with the transfer of fees and charges levied by regulatory agencies.

The percentage of fees and charges shall be such as the federal government may from time to time prescribe and notify in the official gazette.

The regulators liable to pay specified fee to the CCP included the SECP; the Nepra; the Ogra; the PTA; and the Pemra.

The revised SRO contain necessary instructions for payment of three percent of fee and charges to the CCP, on quarterly basis by the 10th of the month following the relevant quarter and before surrendering the surplus to the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021