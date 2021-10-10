ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
China presses US to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement

Reuters 10 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: China said on Saturday it pressed the United States to eliminate tariffs in talks between the countries’ top trade officials that Washington saw as a test of bilateral engagement between the world’s biggest economies.

The virtual talks between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He follow Tai’s announcement on Monday that she would seek “frank” talks and hold China to its commitments under a “Phase 1” trade deal negotiated by former President Donald Trump. “The Chinese side negotiated over the cancellation of tariffs and sanctions, and clarified its position on China’s economic development model and industrial policies,” China’s Xinhua state news agency said after the talks, held on Friday Washington time.

Tai intended to use the call, the second between the two, to test whether bilateral engagement can address US complaints about Beijing’s trade and subsidy practices, a USTR official said.

“Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu reviewed implementation of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues,” USTR said in a statement. Xinhua said the two sides “expressed their core concerns and agreed to resolve each other’s reasonable concerns through consultation.” “Both sides agree to continue communicating with an equal approach and mutual respect, and to create the conditions for the healthy development of economic and trade relations between the two countries and the recovery of the world economy.” it said. In a briefing ahead of the call, a senior USTR official said Tai would give Liu an assessment of China’s performance in implementing the Phase 1 deal, including promised purchases of US goods that are falling short of targets. She also would raise concerns about China’s “non-market” economic practices.

“We recognize that Beijing is increasingly explicit that it is doubling down on its authoritarian state-centric approach and is resistant to addressing our structural concerns,” the official said. “Therefore our primary focus will continue to be on building resilience and competitiveness, diversifying markets, and limiting the impact of Beijing’s harmful practices.”

The official said Tai would base future engagement with China on “how China responds to tonight’s call” and declined to discuss possible next steps, but added that Tai will not seek Phase 2 trade negotiations with Beijing over state subsidies and other structural issues.

