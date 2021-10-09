ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Sindh govt allows 100% attendance in schools from October 11

  • Makes vaccination of students of age of 12 years and above obligatory
  • Decision comes as coronavirus situation eases in the country
Rafat Saeed 09 Oct 2021

The Sindh government has decided to open schools with 100% attendance across the province from Monday (October 11), according to a notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department.

"All the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department, Govt of Sindh, shall be allowed 100% of attendance of students with effect from 11 October 2021," the notification reads.

NCOC allows resumption of normal classes across all educational institutes

However, the provincial government has made the vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above compulsory.

The notification directs all relevant authorities to make necessary plans to ensure the implementation. "All the Directors School Education, District Education Officers, Taluka Education Officers, Head Masters/Mistress and Director General, Inspection and Registration of Private Educational Institutions will make a necessary effort for 100% vaccinations of the students of the age of 12 years and above till 31st of October."

"If any student found unvaccinated during the random visit of an institution by the administrative team, the panel action will be initiated against the school administration," it adds.

NCOC relaxes some restrictions in Punjab, KPK

The Sindh government's decision to allow 100% attendance comes after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)'s decision to allow all educational institutions across the country to start normal classes from October 11.

The notification issued by Sindh's School Education and Literacy Department notes that the decision was made "in pursuance of the decision of NCOC meeting held on 07-10-2021" and "keeping in stock of COVID-19 situation, corresponding reduction in critical care occupancy and need to accelerate students vaccination."

Pakistan has slowly been rolling back restrictions across the country as the intensity of the fourth wave reduced. Along with its vaccination drive, the country has seen a reduced number of cases with positivity also declining over the past few weeks.

Pakistan has also made progress on the vaccination front, with total doses administered nearing 88 million. Of these, close to 32 million people are fully vaccinated, while over 62 million have received the first dose.

