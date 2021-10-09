Shehbaz calls for transparent elections to restore 'prosperous Pakistan'

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif demanded on Saturday that transparent elections should be organised in the country immediately to "restore the prosperous Pakistan of the past".

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Shehbaz said holding transparent elections was the quickest way to restart Pakistan's journey towards prosperity.

"We will have to work day and night and utilise all resources to bring the country back to the pre-2018 state," Shehbaz told reporters.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) remained united and raising a voice against inflation was the right of the people.

The PML-N leader criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for "improper handling" of sensitive matters. "History is witness to the sacrifices rendered by the institution responsible for Pakistan's defence. Even Modi could not harm it the way Imran did," he said.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also accompanied Shehbaz, reprimanded the ruling party for its poor governance.

Talking about the opposition's role to fix the looming governance crisis, the JUI-F chief said opposition parties would have to think of ways to steer Pakistan out of this crisis.

Fazl said PDM was united and committed to its goals, adding that the opposition alliance plans to hold public gatherings in different cities later this month.