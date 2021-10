Senator meets CM, heaps praise on Punjab govt

LAHORE: Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and expressed satisfaction that the fate of backward areas has been transformed due to the hard work of the Punjab government.

It is sanguine that CM Usman Buzdar believes in performance and delivery instead of political jugglery; Punjab province is moving towards development and prosperity, Buppi added.

