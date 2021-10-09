ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Amendments to PPRA Rules: FO seeks suggestions from Pak missions abroad

Wasim Iqbal 09 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has written letters to all Pakistani missions abroad seeking suggestions for amendments to the PPRA Rules for foreign missions of which compliance is practically challenging at present.

Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it was challenging to strictly follow PPRA Rules in procurements by Pakistani foreign missions and most of the audit objections are based on such non-compliance.

Citing example, Special Secretary Foreign Affairs (Administration) said that the foreign missions would not award tenders to the lowest bidders, in case, the company owned by India due to security risk.

Chairman committee asked them to sit with the Auditor General of Pakistan and resolve the issues, which were highlighted in audit reports pertaining to the PPRA Rules.

In his remarks, he said that there should be amendments to PPRA Rules, which were outdated.

The committee was apprised that 27 cheques deposits in UK Bank were dishonoured.

These cheques were given in response to fund campaign by former chief justice of Pakistan for construction of Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

Member committee Khawaja Sheeraz Mahmood said Bhasha Dam's construction estimated cost reached Rs485 billion which was Rs280 billion during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and tender was

award to a government favourite.

Chairman Committee said the tender for a dam was cancelled, firstly, awarded to a present member of Cabinet Committee, and on criticism again awarded to his son.

The chairman also pointed out that confusing statements were made by foreign affairs officials and auditors in the meeting.

Citing example of Defence Ministry Appropriation Accounts for year 2018-19 and Audit Report for year 2019-20, he said the officials were very clear and compliance was good.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

