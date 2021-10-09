Shehbaz terms NAO 'an attack on parliament'

LAHORE: Terming the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance as an attack on the parliament and judiciary, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that this Ordinance was the manifestation of government's unconstitutional and undemocratic approach.

"By promulgating the Ordinance, the government had sought to save its own skin while at the same time it also snatched the independence granted to state institutions by the Constitution," Shehbaz said in a statement.

Expressing concern over soaring inflation, Shehbaz said new taxes worth Rs 225 billion would unleash a tsunami of inflation on the common people.

He was of the view that the cotton exporters and millers were in distress these days. Instead of providing relief to the inflation-hit people, he said the government drops a bombshell on them by increasing prices of essential items every other day.

"Those succumbing to the International Monetary Fund's impractical conditions are forcing the nation to commit suicide," he said, adding:

"The way the government has introduced amendments to the NAB Ordinance shows it does not trust parliament."

