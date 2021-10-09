ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
President leaves for UAE today

Naveed Butt 09 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi today (Saturday) will leave for the United Arab Emirates for two-day official visit (9-10 October 2021). The President will officially open the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, October 9.

During the visit, the President will meet the UAE dignitaries and formally inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organisations, and businesses.

The Expo commenced on 1 October and will last till 31 March 2022. Pakistan Pavilion in the Expo 2020 is located at one of the prime areas of the Expo site, and is considered the largest Pavilion of Pakistan outside the country. The Pavilion, with the theme "Hidden Treasure", showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of Pakistan.

During his stay, the President will also meet leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of IT companies and media, and also interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE. Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

