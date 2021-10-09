ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Pakistan

Interfering in judicial process of commissioners: No orders issued to field formations: FBR

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday clarified that the FBR has never issued instructions to field formations/ Commissioners (Appeals) for interfering in the judicial process of Commissioners (Appeals).

Through the instructions issued here on Friday, the FBR has further clarified that the instructions issued to the Commissioners (Appeals) are of advisory nature and do not place Commissioners IR (Appeals) under the administrative control of Chief Commissioners.

According to a clarification issued by the FBR here on Thursday, while explaining the reason of writing the letters, FBR referred to the Video Link Conference of Commissioners Appeals held on 10th August, 2021, which was chaired by erstwhile Special Assistant to PM on Finance & Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood and the then Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad wherein it was directed that a quarterly review meeting may be conducted by Commissioners (Appeals) with the relevant Chief Commissioners of field offices to highlight legal and factual shortcomings of orders passed by the officers in field formations.

FBR Dr. Waqar Masood Asim Ahmad

