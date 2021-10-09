KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 141,994 tonnes of cargo comprising 107,238 tonnes of import cargo and 34,756 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 107,238 comprised of 60,970 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,308 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,269 tonnes of DAP, 1,285 tonnes of Sugar, 10,906 tonnes of Wheat and 28,500 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,756 tonnes comprised of 25,682 tonnes of containerized cargo, 5,024 tonnes of Talc Powder & 4,050 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some 6972 containers comprising of 4690 containers import and 2282 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday. The break-up of imported containers shows 979of 20's and 1808 of 40's loaded while 65 of 20's and 15 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 677 of 20's and 289 of 40's loaded containers while 39 of 20's and 494 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours. Nearlty 07 ships namely, Kmtc Colombo, MT Karachi, Milla, Viking Drive, Ever Dainty, Discovery and PS Trieste have berth at Karachi Port.

Only 02 ships namely, Basic Brave and Cinderella have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Cargo handling remained upward trend during last 24 hours where a cargo volume of 241,858 tonnes, comprising 209,597 tonnes imports cargo and 32,261 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,057 Containers (3,354 TEUs Imports and 1,703 TEUs export), was handled at the port. Three ships, Occitan Pessac, Bruno and BW Thames scheduled to load/offload 31,500 tonnes Rice, 29,581 tonnes Palm oil and 36,554 tonnes Gas oil are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Friday, 8th October, while two more ships, Cap Carmel and Teera Bhum with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 9th October-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021