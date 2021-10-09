Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
09 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 30.06.2021 45% Final Cash Dividend 07.10.2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 30.06.2021 100% Final Cash Dividend 08.10.2021
Security Papers Ltd 30.06.2021 90% Final Cash Dividend 08.10.2021
Indus Motor Co. Ltd 30.06.2021 365% Final Cash Dividend 07.10.2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 30.06.2021 300% Final Cash Dividend 08.10.2021
==============================================================================================
