KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Credit on ============================================================================================== Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 30.06.2021 45% Final Cash Dividend 07.10.2021 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 30.06.2021 100% Final Cash Dividend 08.10.2021 Security Papers Ltd 30.06.2021 90% Final Cash Dividend 08.10.2021 Indus Motor Co. Ltd 30.06.2021 365% Final Cash Dividend 07.10.2021 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 30.06.2021 300% Final Cash Dividend 08.10.2021 ==============================================================================================

