ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

OLX Mall partners with Allied Bank Limited

Press Release 09 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading E-Commerce platform OLX Mall and Allied Bank Ltd signed an agreement to bring unmatched deals and discounts for its users who want to upgrade or invest in mobiles, electronics, home appliances and lifestyle products.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the head office of OLX Pakistan and was attended by the senior management of both institutions. This new relationship not only strengthens the bond between both organizations but also promises to open up multiple avenues for collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, OLX Pakistan’s Director Marketing, Syed Asad Rizvi stated: “We are delighted to establish this partnership with Allied Bank, which is aimed at exploring avenues for collaboration, designing innovative products and working together in order to move the country’s E-Commerce Industry forward. This alliance will help us serve more customers and encourage more Pakistanis towards online buying”.

Speaking on the partnership, Allied Bank’s Group Head for Cards & Acquiring Business, Muhammad Zaman said: “We have partnered with OLX Mall because the brand shares our vision to provide greater convenience to customers, which majorly includes easier payment solutions. We continue to work towards improving our services further to provide customers a seamless experience.”

Comments

1000 characters

OLX Mall partners with Allied Bank Limited

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Pandora Papers: Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

US says to hold first in-person talks with Taliban since Afghan withdrawal

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

Spurred by latest investment, Pakistan's textile sector eyes $21bn exports in FY22

Pakistan logs less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Ten injured in 2 drone attacks at Saudi's King Abdullah airport

Banking court extends pre-arrest bails of Shehbaz, Hamza till Oct 30

Evolving situation in region quite complex: NSC

Read more stories