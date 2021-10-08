ANL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.27%)
Oct 08, 2021
Harnai quake: COAS Bajwa directs army troops to assist in relief work

  • Says all resources should be utilised to facilitate the victims
08 Oct 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed Pakistan Army troops to assist the civil administration in carrying out relief, rescue, and rehabilitation work in the earthquake-hit Harnai district.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said that the army chief instructed the troops to provide all-out assistance to the civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts to help mitigate the difficulties faced by the affected people.

He said that all resources should be utilised to facilitate the victims in the quake-hit area, the military's media wing added.

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

At least 20 people were killed while more than 300 suffered injuries when a powerful earthquake hit Balochistan on October 7.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was centered near the province's Harnai district and had a depth of 15 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob, and Chaman.

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

The quake caused damage to several vehicles, while roofs and walls of several buildings collapsed. The worst-affected area was Harnai, where a lack of paved roads, electricity, and mobile phone coverage hampered rescue efforts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and instructed the authorities to provide assistance to the victims.

