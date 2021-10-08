ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar cracks resistance, energised by resources

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar finally cracked resistance to reach three-week peaks on Friday as the mood in global markets thawed a little and high energy prices put an extra gloss on resource-linked currencies.

A US Senate deal to extend the debt ceiling eased one immediate worry for investors, who were also counting on a solid payrolls report later in the day.

That helped the Australian push up to $0.7324 and clear a major chart barrier at $0.7305/16 that has held since mid-September. Resistance is now layered at $0.7348, $0.7375 and $0.7408.

Australian dollar gets a welcome burst of energy from LNG surge

The New Zealand dollar was up a fraction at $0.6940, after a whippy week saw it fail a test of $0.6980 resistance before bouncing from support at $0.6876.

Lofty prices for liquefied natural gas, coal and oil were a positive for the Aussie as Australia is a major energy exporter and is now routinely boasting record trade surpluses month to month, bringing a natural flow of cash into the currency.

The domestic outlook had also brightened as the rapid pace of vaccinations meant New South Wales state was due to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from next week, followed by Victoria later in October.

"Australia should reassert its favourable position in 2022 as we reach 90% full vaccination of the adult population, pitching us close to being a world leader," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

"Activity will be supported by the unleashing of consumer pent-up demand, the sizeable savings buffer of households, an optimistic mood, and considerable policy stimulus," said Evans, who is forecasts GDP growth of 5% for next year.

He sees the Aussie recovering to around $0.7500 by the end of this year and peaking at $0.7800 in 2022.

One drag on the Aussie has been the very dovish stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which held rates at 0.1% at its policy meeting this week and reiterated that no hike was likely until 2024.

While there has been pressure to tighten to restrain a runaway housing market, the central bank has put the onus on macro prudential tools instead.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is far ahead, having raised rates this week for the first time in seven years, though the move was so well flagged it had scant impact on the kiwi.

The market is now focused on whether it will hike again in November, with swaps implying a 79% chance.

Australian Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Australian dollar cracks resistance, energised by resources

Full vaccination mandatory for students from November 30: Dr Faisal

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Chinese property bonds, shares slump as Evergrande angst spreads

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Read more stories