Bangladesh buys two LNG cargoes for Oct at record high prices

DHAKA/SINGAPORE: Bangladesh bought two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in October at record high prices, two industry sources said on Friday.

The country bought one cargo from trader Vitol for delivery in mid-October at $35.89 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and another from Gunvor for late October delivery at $36.95 per mmBtu, an official from state-run Petrobangla said.