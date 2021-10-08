ANL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASC 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
FFBL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FNEL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
GGGL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
GGL 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MDTL 2.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
NETSOL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.29%)
PAEL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TELE 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
TRG 161.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.98%)
BR100 4,674 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-0.1%)
BR30 22,356 Decreased By ▼ -30.52 (-0.14%)
KSE100 44,512 Decreased By ▼ -113.57 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,507 Decreased By ▼ -44.43 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Sports doping watchdog says three Asian nations 'non-compliant'

AFP 08 Oct 2021

MONTREAL: WADA has declared the national anti-doping bodies of North Korea, Thailand and Indonesia "non-compliant", meaning those countries cannot win the right to host major international sports events.

The Montreal-based World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said that the sanctions were "effective immediately".

In the cases of North Korea and Indonesia, WADA said in a statement on Thursday that it was because of "non-conformities in implementing an effective (drug) testing programme".

Among the consequences, the three Asian countries "may not be awarded the right to host regional, continental or world championships" as long as the suspension lasts, WADA added.

Their flags also cannot be flown at any such events, excluding the Olympics and Paralympics, but it does not stop their athletes from competing.

WADA

