Sports doping watchdog says three Asian nations 'non-compliant'

MONTREAL: WADA has declared the national anti-doping bodies of North Korea, Thailand and Indonesia "non-compliant", meaning those countries cannot win the right to host major international sports events.

The Montreal-based World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said that the sanctions were "effective immediately".

In the cases of North Korea and Indonesia, WADA said in a statement on Thursday that it was because of "non-conformities in implementing an effective (drug) testing programme".

Among the consequences, the three Asian countries "may not be awarded the right to host regional, continental or world championships" as long as the suspension lasts, WADA added.

Their flags also cannot be flown at any such events, excluding the Olympics and Paralympics, but it does not stop their athletes from competing.