ANL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
ASC 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
FCCL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
FFBL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FNEL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
GGGL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
GGL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
KAPCO 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MDTL 2.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
TELE 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TRG 160.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.32%)
UNITY 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.98%)
BR100 4,675 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-0.09%)
BR30 22,350 Decreased By ▼ -36.07 (-0.16%)
KSE100 44,520 Decreased By ▼ -104.99 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,511 Decreased By ▼ -40.33 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

AFP 08 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants.

Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data.

The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos.

"We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

He added that the central bank will strengthen supervision of the payments industry and ask all financial services companies to be licensed.

"Top platform companies in China have acquired massive data from users," said Yi, adding that their "winner-takes-all nature could lead to market monopoly and compromise innovation efficiency".

Chinese regulators in September ordered sweeping changes to the country's biggest payment app Alipay, as the ruling Communist Party attempts to rein in the "unruly growth" of tech giants.

Alipay -- with more than one billion users in China and other Asian nations -- was told to spin off its profitable micro loan business, the Financial Times reported.

A record-breaking $37 billion IPO by its parent company, Ant Financial, was scrapped at the last minute by regulators in November, after founder Jack Ma criticised officials for stifling innovation. Ant Financial is the fintech arm of Alibaba.

Ma's business empire has been targeted in a wider crackdown on tech firms aimed at breaking monopolies and strengthening data security, which has wiped billions off companies' valuations.

China Chinese central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories