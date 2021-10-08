Advisor to PM may give briefing on SLIC sell-off plan

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Privatisation, on Thursday, recommended to call Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce to brief on privatisation of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC).

The committee's meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Syed Mustafa Mahmud, MNA.

The committee was informed that after the approval of proposed amendments in the law, the process of privatisation would be completed.

The Committee decided that the issue of privatisation of Services International Hotel, Lahore will be discussed, further, after the decision of the Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021