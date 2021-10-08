ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
Easypaisa launches Covid-19 vaccination certificate service

Recorder Report 08 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Easypaisa, the country's leading digital payments app, has added a new service to its portfolio, which would enable all Pakistanis to pay for their Covid-19 vaccination certificates through their Easypaisa wallet.

Easypaisa is the first digital payments platform to introduce vaccination certificate payments, thus, enabling millions of Pakistanis, who lack access to other modes of payments such as credit or debit cards.

Customers can now pay for their vaccination certificates instantly, without any extra hassle or charges.

The Covid-19 vaccination certificates can be downloaded from the website of National Immunisation Management System (NIMS).

After filling in details on the NIMS website, customers can now opt for paying through the Easypaisa wallet or by visiting any one of the 170,000 registered Easypaisa agents across the country.

Omar Moeen Malik, Business Head - Easypaisa said: "At Easypaisa, we have always tried to bring convenient, easy and secure payment services to all Pakistanis. For us, it is an honour to have partnered with Nadra to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination certificate payments, especially at a time when vaccination certificates have become a mandatory requirement everywhere."

