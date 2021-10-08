ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Encroachment of KPT land: NA panel forms 4-member probe body

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 08 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, on Thursday, formed a four-member sub-committee to investigate the facts related to encroachment of land belonging to Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The committee took this decision in its meeting presided over by Chairman Mir Amer Magsi from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The sub-committee would also investigate the allegations that the KPT was not fulfilling its obligations under corporate social responsibility (CSR). The sub-panel comprises PPP's Abdul Qadir Patel as its convener and Jamil Ahmed Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Usama Qadri (Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan), and Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) as its members.

The NA committee was briefed about the land encroached in the jurisdiction of the KPT. "This encroachment has been going on for the past so many years and different administrations of KPT have wilfully let it happen. It has been done with connivance of officials of different entities including KPT, Karachi Police, and revenue authorities," remarked Magsi.

The committee was briefed about the financial performance of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). The committee was informed that the PNSC had prepared a fleet development plan to enhance its carrying capacity keeping in view its available financial resources.

In short-term, the PNSC is working on acquisition of Aframax crude oil tankers and Ultramax bulk carriers for which international tenders have already been floated in compliance with the requirements of PPR-2004, the NA panel was briefed. Committee members including Yaqoob Shaikh, Rana Qasim Noon, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Shakoor Shad, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Jamil Ahmed Khan, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly PPP Karachi Port Trust Mir Amer Magsi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Encroachment of KPT land: NA panel forms 4-member probe body

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories