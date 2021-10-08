Encroachment of KPT land: NA panel forms 4-member probe body

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, on Thursday, formed a four-member sub-committee to investigate the facts related to encroachment of land belonging to Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The committee took this decision in its meeting presided over by Chairman Mir Amer Magsi from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The sub-committee would also investigate the allegations that the KPT was not fulfilling its obligations under corporate social responsibility (CSR). The sub-panel comprises PPP's Abdul Qadir Patel as its convener and Jamil Ahmed Khan (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Usama Qadri (Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan), and Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) as its members.

The NA committee was briefed about the land encroached in the jurisdiction of the KPT. "This encroachment has been going on for the past so many years and different administrations of KPT have wilfully let it happen. It has been done with connivance of officials of different entities including KPT, Karachi Police, and revenue authorities," remarked Magsi.

The committee was briefed about the financial performance of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). The committee was informed that the PNSC had prepared a fleet development plan to enhance its carrying capacity keeping in view its available financial resources.

In short-term, the PNSC is working on acquisition of Aframax crude oil tankers and Ultramax bulk carriers for which international tenders have already been floated in compliance with the requirements of PPR-2004, the NA panel was briefed. Committee members including Yaqoob Shaikh, Rana Qasim Noon, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Shakoor Shad, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Jamil Ahmed Khan, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

