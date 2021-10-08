Hawksbay to have water sports soon: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesman and CM's Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the provincial government has decided to start water sports activities on Hawksbay beach with the help of private sector, adding the government is also beautifying Manora beach to attract visitors and tourists.

He made the remarks while visiting Hawksbay and reviewing arrangements for water sports. He said that it is good news that the opening of water sports project will be done in next three weeks.

"Water sports have been neglected in the past. The implementation of this project will provide a great and healthy recreation to the citizens," he said.

Murtaza Wahab said jet boats have been procured for the purpose and the Hawksbay Road has been repaired while new roads are also constructed to facilitate the citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021