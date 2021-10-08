ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
CEO Club Pakistan, Al Kabir Town organising summit

Press Release 08 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: CEO Club Pakistan in collaboration with Al Kabir Town is organizing the most anticipated event of Pakistan's business community "Al Kabir CEO Summit Islamabad" and the launch of best-selling book "100 Performing CEOs, Leaders & Companies of Pakistan 2020-2021" embracing hundred success stories of Pakistani CEOs working on national or international level, surmounting all the difficulties and casting a softer image of Pakistan on the global spectrum.

Those who are anticipated to speak on the occasion includes Ms Andleeb Abbas - Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs, Thomas Seiler - Charge' D' Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union, Asad Umer - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Syed Fakhar Imam - Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Omar Ayub Khan - Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Razak Dawood - Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production & Investment, Irfan Wahab Khan - CEO, Telenor Pakistan, Muhammad Tariq Malik - Chairman of NADRA, Ghazzanfar Azzam - President & CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Sardar Masood Khan - Former President of AJ&K, Moeed Pirzada - Journalist and Columnist, Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI - Former Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), Jamshed Iqbal Cheema - SAPM on Food Security, Lt Gen Haroon Aslam - President, Khilari Foundation and Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib - Founder, Akhuwat Foundation will be sharing their views on "Economic Growth in Testing Times: Reshaping the Future of Pakistan". Along with these dignitaries, more than 25 ambassadors will be attending the event as a Distinguished Guest - some are as follows; Switzerland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Bangladesh, Belarus, Vietnam, Hungary, Japan, Sudan Tunisia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Russia, Somalia etc. Moreover, perspicacious and intellectual business mentors and leaders will enlighten the spectacular audience with their years' experience and savoir faire.

