CEO Club Pakistan, Al Kabir Town organising summit

ISLAMABAD: CEO Club Pakistan in collaboration with Al Kabir Town is organizing the most anticipated event of Pakistan's business community "Al Kabir CEO Summit Islamabad" and the launch of best-selling book "100 Performing CEOs, Leaders & Companies of Pakistan 2020-2021" embracing hundred success stories of Pakistani CEOs working on national or international level, surmounting all the difficulties and casting a softer image of Pakistan on the global spectrum.

Those who are anticipated to speak on the occasion includes Ms Andleeb Abbas - Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs, Thomas Seiler - Charge' D' Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union, Asad Umer - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Syed Fakhar Imam - Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Omar Ayub Khan - Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Razak Dawood - Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production & Investment, Irfan Wahab Khan - CEO, Telenor Pakistan, Muhammad Tariq Malik - Chairman of NADRA, Ghazzanfar Azzam - President & CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Sardar Masood Khan - Former President of AJ&K, Moeed Pirzada - Journalist and Columnist, Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI - Former Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), Jamshed Iqbal Cheema - SAPM on Food Security, Lt Gen Haroon Aslam - President, Khilari Foundation and Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib - Founder, Akhuwat Foundation will be sharing their views on "Economic Growth in Testing Times: Reshaping the Future of Pakistan". Along with these dignitaries, more than 25 ambassadors will be attending the event as a Distinguished Guest - some are as follows; Switzerland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Bangladesh, Belarus, Vietnam, Hungary, Japan, Sudan Tunisia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Russia, Somalia etc. Moreover, perspicacious and intellectual business mentors and leaders will enlighten the spectacular audience with their years' experience and savoir faire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021