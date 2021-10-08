Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
08 Oct 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (October 7, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07275 0.07025 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07538 0.07250 0.10838 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08713 0.08238 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10900 0.11025 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.12400 0.13088 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.15613 0.15738 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.24113 0.24063 0.34950 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
