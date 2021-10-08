ANL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.88%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FCCL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.42%)
FFBL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.49%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.88%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.12%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.17%)
KAPCO 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.48%)
NETSOL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.21%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
TELE 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.74%)
TRG 161.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (2.78%)
UNITY 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.45%)
WTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.95%)
BR100 4,679 Increased By ▲ 55.12 (1.19%)
BR30 22,386 Increased By ▲ 419.33 (1.91%)
KSE100 44,625 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,552 Increased By ▲ 88.32 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

E&P sector in FY21

While the local E&P companies might be seen continuing their increased drilling and exploration activity, the...
BR Research 08 Oct 2021

While the local E&P companies might be seen continuing their increased drilling and exploration activity, the primary reason is that the reserves are depleting fast and despite discoveries, the new finds are small in size with small hydrocarbon content. This can be seen in the decline in production volumes of both natural gas and crude oil in recent years. In FY21, the trend continued somewhat.

Overall, the revenue of the four key listed players in the upstream oil and gas sector together was flat in FY21, while earnings were up by around five percent year-on-year. Of the four listed E&P giants, OGDCL led in revenue as well as earnings growth (3 and 9 percent, respectively). The sluggishness in revenues was primarily due to weak production volumes of natural gas with some recovery in crude oil production. Where OGDCL witnessed some recovery in its crude oil production which climbed by 2.3 percent year-on-year, it’s natural gas production on average fell by 2.6 percent year-on-year in FY21. For PPL, crude oil production climbed by 3 percent year-on-year, and natural gas production declined by around 4 percent in FY21. POL’s oil and gas production fell by one and three percent, year-on-year, respectively. However, Mari Petroleum saw a 17 and 8 percent rise in its oil and gas production during the year.

On the expenses side, the largest overhead: exploration and prospecting expenditure remained on the lower side, declining year-on-year in some cases and remaining flattish for others. Slower growth in exploration costs should technically support the bottomline, but it could also mean lower drilling activity. Exploration costs usually entail the cost of dry and abandoned wells - a decline of which year-on-year means that a lesser number of wells were declared dry compared to the previous period; but it could also show that fewer attempts were made or that overall recoverable reserves are declining.

Overall, the E&P sector’s profitability was among key sector performance on the stock market. The sector performed well in the last quarter of FY21 due to a surge of over 150 percent in crude oil prices year-on-year as well as an increase in oil and gas production, which also supported the overall FY21 performance.

Crude Oil OGDCL gas production POL E&P sector

Comments

1000 characters

E&P sector in FY21

TI-P wants probe against Pakistanis named in 'leaks'

IMF urges govts to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

Govt tells NA body: Work on Dasu Dam remains stalled since attack on Chinese

IMF satisfied with collection performance: FBR chief

Up to December: ECC finalises 280,000 MTs of wheat requirement for USC

PM for provision of targeted subsidy on essential items

Russia says will invite Taliban to global talks

Cotton production likely to show nearly 20pc increase

PBC says welcomes 'reforms-oriented' Ordinance

Harnai quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

Read more stories