Banks and healthcare stocks lift Australian shares

Australian shares rose on Thursday after two straight sessions of falls, although energy stocks limited the recovery led by banks and healthcare companies as crude oil prices retreated from multi-year highs.

The benchmark ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,223.8, as of 0058 GMT, after rising as much as 0.7% to 7,259.20 earlier in the day.

Heavyweight banks climbed 0.7%, led by a 2.9% rise in Janus Henderson Group PLC and a 2.3% gain in Hub24 Ltd.

Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank , and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group advanced between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Healthcare firms were the second-biggest boost to the benchmark index with a rise of more than 1%. CSL Ltd and Sonic Healthcare jumped 1% and 4.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks advanced 1.7% and were on track for a second consecutive session of gain, with buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) giant Afterpay adding 2.6%.

Openpay Group jumped 12.9% and was headed for its best session since June 22 after securing a $271 million debt funding ahead of the launch of its BNPL services in the United States.

Gold stocks gained 1.3% as bullion prices ticked up overnight on the back of a retreat in US Treasury yields. Dacian Gold Ltd jumped 5.1%, while ASX-listed AngloGold Ashanti Ltd gained 3.8%.

Energy stocks fell 1.6% after oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday.

Woodside Petroleum slipped 2.2%, while Beach Energy Ltd lost 3.9%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended higher overnight as investors grew more optimistic that congressional leaders could reach a deal to avert a government debt default.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 13,166.4. Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.27%.