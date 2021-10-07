ANL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
ASC 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.41%)
ASL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
FCCL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.08%)
FFBL 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.2%)
GGL 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.83%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.98%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.15%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.02%)
NETSOL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.2%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.05%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.2%)
POWER 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.67%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.41%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (3.76%)
UNITY 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.99%)
WTL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.23%)
BR100 4,710 Increased By ▲ 85.51 (1.85%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 656.56 (2.99%)
KSE100 44,869 Increased By ▲ 495.76 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,671 Increased By ▲ 207.9 (1.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks and healthcare stocks lift Australian shares

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

Australian shares rose on Thursday after two straight sessions of falls, although energy stocks limited the recovery led by banks and healthcare companies as crude oil prices retreated from multi-year highs.

The benchmark ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,223.8, as of 0058 GMT, after rising as much as 0.7% to 7,259.20 earlier in the day.

Heavyweight banks climbed 0.7%, led by a 2.9% rise in Janus Henderson Group PLC and a 2.3% gain in Hub24 Ltd.

Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank , and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group advanced between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Healthcare firms were the second-biggest boost to the benchmark index with a rise of more than 1%. CSL Ltd and Sonic Healthcare jumped 1% and 4.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks advanced 1.7% and were on track for a second consecutive session of gain, with buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) giant Afterpay adding 2.6%.

Openpay Group jumped 12.9% and was headed for its best session since June 22 after securing a $271 million debt funding ahead of the launch of its BNPL services in the United States.

Gold stocks gained 1.3% as bullion prices ticked up overnight on the back of a retreat in US Treasury yields. Dacian Gold Ltd jumped 5.1%, while ASX-listed AngloGold Ashanti Ltd gained 3.8%.

Energy stocks fell 1.6% after oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday.

Woodside Petroleum slipped 2.2%, while Beach Energy Ltd lost 3.9%.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended higher overnight as investors grew more optimistic that congressional leaders could reach a deal to avert a government debt default.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% at 13,166.4. Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.27%.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Banks and healthcare stocks lift Australian shares

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Read more stories