Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street up as investors grow more optimistic the US Congress could reach a deal to avert a government debt default, with soaring energy prices likely benefiting local energy firms.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 3.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 0.6% lower at 7,284.4 on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.