ANL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.14%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
ASL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
FCCL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.26%)
FFBL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.54%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.71%)
GGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.53%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (6.94%)
KAPCO 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.65%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.42 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.23%)
NETSOL 127.40 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.96%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.31%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
POWER 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.84%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.46%)
TRG 162.80 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.63%)
UNITY 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.52%)
WTL 2.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.12%)
BR100 4,704 Increased By ▲ 80.13 (1.73%)
BR30 22,604 Increased By ▲ 636.96 (2.9%)
KSE100 44,841 Increased By ▲ 467.94 (1.05%)
KSE30 17,662 Increased By ▲ 198.64 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill

Reuters 07 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Pharmaceutical company Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement with Singapore that will ensure it access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country aiming to get supplies.

The drug Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

Singapore's health ministry confirmed the deal though it declined to comment on the number of doses it purchased, citing commercial sensitivities.

The ministry said molnupiravir would be available for use after Merck, also known as MSD Pharma in Singapore, submitted data to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and gets authorisation for use in Singapore.

"The addition of molnupiravir to our portfolio of COVID-19 therapeutics ensures that we have a range of treatment options for different patient groups," the ministry told Reuters in an email.

There is no molnupiravir clinical trial in Singapore, it added.

Australia has also bought the Merck pill, while Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia have been in talks to buy it. The Philippines hopes its trial of the pill would allow it access.

The rush to order the drug comes after data from interim clinical trials released on Friday indicated it could reduce by about 50% the likelihood of hospitalisation or death for patients at risk of severe COVID-19.

Singapore reported a record 3,486 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as it deals with its biggest outbreak of the pandemic.

It has vaccinated 83% of its people against COVID-19.

Merck

Comments

1000 characters

Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Read more stories