PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and termed it as “black law” to advance the agenda of political “vendetta”.

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that her party categorically rejects the ordinance as “black law” and it will strongly oppose it.

“PML-N categorically rejects this ordinance, which is based on malafide intent,” she said, adding that the law was amended to advance the agenda of political revenge, which would lead to more anarchy and chaos in the country.

She said that the party’s legal experts are being consulted to challenge this “draconian” law at every legal forum.

She maintained that this “black law” is an open attack on the independence of the judiciary, adding that Parliament has been disrespected by issuing this ordinance.

“This is not an ordinance, it is an ‘NRO’ brought by [PM] Imran Khan to cover up three years of black deeds and thefts,” she alleged.

“The amendment in the procedure in the appointment of the NAB chairman is the worst example of dishonesty,” she further maintained, adding that the executive has taken over the appointment and transfer of the judges.

“This is a grand conspiracy by Imran Khan to install judges of his own choice across the country when and where he pleases. This is being done to alter the 150-year old ‘Qanoon-e-Shahaadat’ to persecute and punish political opponents within a matter of days through cherry-picked, blue-eyed judges,” she maintained.

To make the bail of political opponents impossible, she added that the ordinance dictates that every accused would need to submit an amount with the bail bond, equal to what he/she is accused of embezzling, which would be very high.

“The appointment of NAB Chairman for an indefinite period clearly shows the extreme level of malice and personal agenda of vengeance behind this ordinance. This ordinance is a return of favour to the NAB chairman for his shameless NAB-Niazi alliance and abuse of power and institution to persecute members of the opposition,” she said.

“Imran Khan had brought this black law with an intention that political opponents should be imprisoned and no one should question his looting of the country. This is not an ordinance, it is an NRO brought by Imran to cover up three years of his black deeds and thefts,” she lambasted.

“On such a serious and sensitive issue, fundamental legal changes through ordinances are illegal and PML-N will strongly oppose them. Imran Khan has discovered an illegal way of not consulting the Leader of the Opposition and Parliament,” she added.

