Irregular housing schemes: Punjab govt forms Punjab Commission

LAHORE: To start the process of regularizing irregular housing schemes in the province, the Punjab government has formed the Punjab Commission on Irregular Housing Schemes on Wednesday.

As per the details shared by the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department, it will examine the matters of private housing schemes and land sub-divisions, which are being developed or have been developed in an irregular manner without the approval of competent authority.

The Commission will be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan or of a high court who will be appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court. It will have five members - a town planner having at least 20 years of experience and accreditation from national or international professional bodies, a civil engineer having at least 20 years of experience and accreditation from national or international professional bodies, an environmental expert having at least 20 years experience, a legal expert having at least 20 years experience in the applicable laws, and an expert of the relevant profession from public or private sector.

The Ordinance empowers the Commission to regularize an irregular housing scheme after hearing the arguments from the applicant and the concerned local government or the concerned development authority. In case of non-payment of fine, non-rectification, non-fulfilment of a condition, or any other penalty imposed within the stipulated time, the order of regularisation will be withdrawn and action shall be taken as per the laws.

It will be the duty of the commission to evaluate every available information and document in order to take a firm decision. In this regard, there are certain powers vested by the commission.

The Commission has the powers to impose fines, recommend disciplinary action against the officials responsible for the establishment of irregular housing schemes, regularise any non-conforming land use on which irregular housing scheme exists and decide the case which does not fall under the applicable laws, and also recommend amendments and improvements in these laws.

It can call for the record of any land from the relevant government agency and summon any officer of the relevant government agency to produce the requisite records, information and provide assistance. Moreover, the Commission can call owners, developers, or anyone else who has an interest in the illegal housing scheme, for questioning to dispose of the matter as soon as possible.

The Punjab Local Government and Community Department has asked the residents/owners of irregular housing schemes to approach the Commission or concerned development authorities or municipal corporations for regularisation of their schemes.

For regularization, the residents of welfare associations, the persons having ownership or interest in a housing scheme, the residents or owners to whom notice has been served in respect of any violation under the law and the person who is running irregular housing schemes can apply with required documents.

