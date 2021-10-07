ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sheikh Rashid’s dismissive response

“I would like to bring it to the notice of Taintain fish…” “Excuse me?” “The Khan’s Interior...
Anjum Ibrahim 07 Oct 2021

“I would like to bring it to the notice of Taintain fish…”

“Excuse me?”

“The Khan’s Interior Minister’s favourite dismissive response…”

“What does it mean?”

“Tain is a river in Scotland and…and its Indo-European root means flow and there is no one I know who is more into the flow of the man he (Sheikh Rashid) decides to serve than…”

“In return for a Ministry!”

“What’s wrong with that?! I mean the service he renders The Khan far outweighs the fact that he is not a member of the party but still occupies the most important ministry…”

“Agreed, but going back to his constant use of taintain fish…”

“Oh, and fish is written as phish which is an American band, and phishing is also used to refer to a form of social engineering that involves tricking individuals into doing something they shouldn’t…”

“That explains from Railways to Interior?”

“Not quite, that explains from Interior to Narcotics Control – remember Brig Ijaz Shah (retd).”

“Indeed, anyway there is also a Tain Railway Station…”

“That does explain its use by Sheikh Rashid…anyway Sheikh Rashid uses it when responding to PML-N leadership’s statements, and most recently he used it to dismiss Pandora Papers…”

“He is right, I mean the Khusro Bakhtiar-led 14 MNAs and the entire Q League in Punjab will ensure that the papers are no more than Taintain fish…”

“Hmmm, anyway so I would like to bring to his notice that the traffic situation in Islamabad is horrendous with more than half of the traffic lights not working, even on Constitution Avenue and the number of road blocks…”

“Hey that is way below his pay grade.”

“The treatment meted out to the young doctors was horrendous and…”

“Way below his pay grade!”

“What about talks with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan…”

“Way above his pay grade.”

“What is within his pay grade?”

“Media talks on all subjects other than those delegated as taintain fish.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Brig Ijaz Shah (retd)

Comments

Comments are closed.

