‘I don’t think there’s anything wrong with talks with TTP’: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday that some groups have joined the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) but he has no knowledge about talks with the proscribed outfit.

Talking to media at National Action Plan (NAP) Secretariat, FATA House, he said he was unaware of any such dialogue.

“I do not think there is anything wrong with talks with the TTP,” he said, adding that we have reports that three or four groups have joined the banned organisation. We are trying to resolve the issues amicably as we believe in reconciliation and not on resistance.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that talks would be held only with those who lay down arms and accept the law and Constitution of Pakistan.

The minister said that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is defaming institutions for their own publicity. They will get nothing by targeting the institutions whose capabilities are recognised worldwide, he said.

“I am seeing former premier Nawaz Sharif’s politics sinking,” he said, adding that if Sharif wants to return the travel document will be issued to him within 24 hours.

To a question that the FIA has stopped leader of opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani from leaving abroad as his name was on the exit control list (ECL), he said that Gillani can move Court or approach the Ministry of Interior regarding the matter.

The Interior Ministry will look into the matter of Yousuf Raza’s name on the ECL, he said.

He said that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has been upgraded on modern lines.

Since the NACTA has been upgraded, we have the information of passport holders entering Pakistan, he said.

He said that in the past there was no information about the number of foreigners who entered Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Millions of foreign passport holders are missing in Pakistan, he said.

Replying to a question, the minister said that competent officers from various institutions and bureaucracy have been brought in the NACTA but no recruitment has so far been made in the authority.

He said that after emerging situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s role in the region has become important, so different steps were taken to make the NACTA more effective.

The minister said the FIA has been tasked to take action against those hoarding dollars.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting which was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, chief secretaries of the four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and relevant departments including the Inspector General (IG) Police. The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding the implementation of the NAP and emphasized on improving relations between the four provinces, Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Islamabad administration.

