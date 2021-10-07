ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Pakistan

PPP President of Bannu chapter killed

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: President, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), district Bannu and former candidate for National Assembly seat, Malik Ashfaq Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants near Bannu district courts on Wednesday.

Police said Malik Ashfaq had just left the court premises after attending a hearing when assailants shot him to death. Soon after the incident police reached the crime scene and collected evidence for investigation. Body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico legal procedure.

The police after registering a case have started investigation and search for the perpetrators involved.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the brutal killing of district President of Pakistan People’s Party, Bannu Malik Ashfaq and termed the incident as cowardice act. KP CM directed concerned police authorities to arrest the killers involved in the brutal killing. He expressed heartfelt condolence over the demise of late Malik Ashfaq and prayed for external peace of his departed soul.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

