Dry weather likely

KARACHI: Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas, the Met Office said on Wednesday. In the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country but hot in plain areas.

The day’s maximum temperature was witnessed in Sibbi and Lasbella 40 degrees Celsius, each, Turbat, Bhakkar, Joharabad and D.I.Khan 39 degrees Celsius, each. However, rain-thunderstorm was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad with 15 mm of rainfall.

