KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 85,766 tonnes of cargo comprising 77,091 tonnes of import cargo and 8,675 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 77,091 comprised of 2,016 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,780 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,086 tonnes of DAP, 1,552 tonnes of Sugar, 11,508 tonnes of Wheat and 37,149 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 8,675 tonnes comprised of 8,675 tonnes of containerized cargo.

The only ship namely, Scirocco has berth at Karachi Port on Wednesday.

Nearly 08 ships namely, Kota Naluri, Diyala, Al Mahboobah, New Hellas, Magic Victoria, Shorthorn Express, Northern Dexterity and Mol Growth have sailed out from Karachi Port.

As many as 10 cargos namely Xin Qing Dao, Viking Drive, Prionas, Milla, Xin Shanghai, KMTC Colombo, OEL Kedarnath, Ever Dainty, BW Yangtze, Ginga Saker, MT Shalamar, STI Bosphoorus, PS Trieste, Meghna Sun, Adventure, Annita and INCE Beylerbeyi were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by nine ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Seamax Greenwich’ and Edible carrier ‘Maritime Kelly Anne’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while another Container vessel ‘Maersk Atlanta’ is expected to sail on today.

