KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Scirocco Disc. Gac Pakistan 06-10-2021 Mogas (Pvt) Ltd OP-3 Dubai Disc. PNSC 03-10-2021 Beauty Crude Oil B-1/B-2 Basrah Disc. General East Wind 04-10-2021 Cargo Shipping Company B-10/B-11 Parmassos Disc. Wheat Sea Care 28-09-2021 Pakistan B-11/B-12 Aggelos B Disc Wheat Asia Marine 23-09-2021 B-14/B-15 Common Disc. DAP WMA Ship 24-09-2021 Horizon care Services B-14/B-13 Christina Disc. General Legend Shipping Ocean Cargo & Logistic 29-09-2021 B-16/B-17 Basic Brave Disc. DAP WMA Ship 26-09-2021 care Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-21/B-20 Niwa Disc. General Sharaf Shipping 04-10-2021 Cargo Agency B-24/B-25 Gold River Disc. Sugar Asia Trade and 02-10-2021 ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dubai Beauty 06-10-2021 Disc. Crude Oil PNSC Christina 06-10-2021 Disc. General Legend Shipping Ocean Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Xin Qing Dao 06-10-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Lines Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. Viking Drive 06-10-2021 D/1000 vehicles Sharaf Shipping Agency (Pvt) Ltd. Prionas 06-10-2021 D/50560 rock WMA Shipcare phosphate Services Pvt. Ltd Milla 06-10-2021 D/5664 Hot Noble Shiping Rolled Steel Services Pvt Ltd Xin Shanghai 07-10-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Lines Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. KMTC Colombo 07-10-2021 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Oel Kedarnath 07-10-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Ever Dainty 07-10-2021 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt Ltd BW Yangtze 07-10-2021 D/57000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Ginga Saker 07-10-2021 D/1434 Base Oil Gac Pakistan (Pvt) Limited. M.T.Shalamar 07-10-2021 D/70000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship.Corpt. STI Bosphorus 07-10-2021 D/5000 Soya Alpine Marine Bean Oil Services (Pvt) Ltd PS Trieste 07-10-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship.Corpt. Meghna Sun 07-10-2021 D/46100 Fertilizer WMA Shipcare Services Pvt. Ltd Adventure 07-10-2021 D/30000 Sugar Wilhelmsen Ships Service Pvt Annita 07-10-2021 L/27000 Cement Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd Ince Beylerbeyi 07-10-2021 D/60000 Noble Shiping Wheat in Bulk Services Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kota Naluri 06-10-2021 Container Ship - Diyala 06-10-2021 Container Ship - Al Mahboobah 06-10-2021 Tanker - New Hellas 06-10-2021 Tanker - Magic Victoria 06-10-2021 Tanker - Shorthorn 06-10-2021 Carrier - Express Northern 06-10-2021 Container Ship - Dexterity Mol Growth 06-10-2021 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Fox Cement Trans Marine 03.10.2021 MW-2 Quang Sugar Costal 05.10.2021 Vinh-89 shipping MW-4 Unity Spirit Coal Wilhelmsen 05.10.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT New Port Coal Sino Trans 05.10.2021 Eagle ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 05.10.2021 Atlanta QICT Meratus Containers Maersk PAK 05.10.2021 Jayawijaya ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Petali Lady Mogas Alpine 05.10.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine Oct. 06, 2021 Seamax Greenwich Containers Maersk Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Maersk Atlanta Containers Maersk Pak Oct. 06, 2021 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= NIL ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= NIL =============================================================================

