Shipping Intelligence
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Scirocco Disc. Gac Pakistan 06-10-2021
Mogas (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3 Dubai Disc. PNSC 03-10-2021
Beauty Crude Oil
B-1/B-2 Basrah Disc. General East Wind 04-10-2021
Cargo Shipping Company
B-10/B-11 Parmassos Disc. Wheat Sea Care 28-09-2021
Pakistan
B-11/B-12 Aggelos B Disc Wheat Asia Marine 23-09-2021
B-14/B-15 Common Disc. DAP WMA Ship 24-09-2021
Horizon care Services
B-14/B-13 Christina Disc. General Legend Shipping
Ocean Cargo & Logistic 29-09-2021
B-16/B-17 Basic Brave Disc. DAP WMA Ship 26-09-2021
care Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21/B-20 Niwa Disc. General Sharaf Shipping 04-10-2021
Cargo Agency
B-24/B-25 Gold River Disc. Sugar Asia Trade and 02-10-2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Dubai Beauty 06-10-2021 Disc. Crude Oil PNSC
Christina 06-10-2021 Disc. General Legend Shipping
Ocean Cargo & Logistic
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Xin Qing Dao 06-10-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Lines
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.
Viking Drive 06-10-2021 D/1000 vehicles Sharaf Shipping
Agency (Pvt) Ltd.
Prionas 06-10-2021 D/50560 rock WMA Shipcare
phosphate Services Pvt. Ltd
Milla 06-10-2021 D/5664 Hot Noble Shiping
Rolled Steel Services Pvt Ltd
Xin Shanghai 07-10-2021 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Lines
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.
KMTC Colombo 07-10-2021 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Oel Kedarnath 07-10-2021 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Ever Dainty 07-10-2021 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt Ltd
BW Yangtze 07-10-2021 D/57000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Ginga Saker 07-10-2021 D/1434 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited.
M.T.Shalamar 07-10-2021 D/70000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship.Corpt.
STI Bosphorus 07-10-2021 D/5000 Soya Alpine Marine
Bean Oil Services (Pvt) Ltd
PS Trieste 07-10-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship.Corpt.
Meghna Sun 07-10-2021 D/46100 Fertilizer WMA Shipcare
Services Pvt. Ltd
Adventure 07-10-2021 D/30000 Sugar Wilhelmsen Ships
Service Pvt
Annita 07-10-2021 L/27000 Cement Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
Ince Beylerbeyi 07-10-2021 D/60000 Noble Shiping
Wheat in Bulk Services Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Naluri 06-10-2021 Container Ship -
Diyala 06-10-2021 Container Ship -
Al Mahboobah 06-10-2021 Tanker -
New Hellas 06-10-2021 Tanker -
Magic Victoria 06-10-2021 Tanker -
Shorthorn 06-10-2021 Carrier -
Express
Northern 06-10-2021 Container Ship -
Dexterity
Mol Growth 06-10-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Fox Cement Trans Marine 03.10.2021
MW-2 Quang Sugar Costal 05.10.2021
Vinh-89 shipping
MW-4 Unity Spirit Coal Wilhelmsen 05.10.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT New Port Coal Sino Trans 05.10.2021
Eagle
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak 05.10.2021
Atlanta
QICT Meratus Containers Maersk PAK 05.10.2021
Jayawijaya
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Petali Lady Mogas Alpine 05.10.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine Oct. 06, 2021
Seamax
Greenwich Containers Maersk Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Atlanta Containers Maersk Pak Oct. 06, 2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
NIL
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
NIL
=============================================================================
