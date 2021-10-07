ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Scirocco       Disc.          Gac Pakistan       06-10-2021
                                 Mogas          (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3              Dubai          Disc.          PNSC               03-10-2021
                  Beauty         Crude Oil
B-1/B-2           Basrah         Disc. General  East Wind          04-10-2021
                                 Cargo          Shipping Company
B-10/B-11         Parmassos      Disc. Wheat    Sea Care           28-09-2021
                                                Pakistan
B-11/B-12         Aggelos B      Disc Wheat     Asia Marine        23-09-2021
B-14/B-15         Common         Disc. DAP      WMA Ship           24-09-2021
                  Horizon                       care Services
B-14/B-13         Christina      Disc. General  Legend Shipping
                  Ocean          Cargo          & Logistic         29-09-2021
B-16/B-17         Basic Brave    Disc. DAP      WMA Ship           26-09-2021
                                                care Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-21/B-20         Niwa           Disc. General  Sharaf Shipping    04-10-2021
                                 Cargo          Agency
B-24/B-25         Gold River     Disc. Sugar    Asia Trade and     02-10-2021
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dubai Beauty      06-10-2021     Disc. Crude Oil                         PNSC
Christina         06-10-2021     Disc. General                Legend Shipping
Ocean                            Cargo                             & Logistic
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Xin Qing Dao      06-10-2021     D/L Container            Cosco Shiping Lines
                                                          Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.
Viking Drive      06-10-2021     D/1000 vehicles              Sharaf Shipping
                                                            Agency (Pvt) Ltd.
Prionas           06-10-2021     D/50560 rock                    WMA Shipcare
                                 phosphate                  Services Pvt. Ltd
Milla             06-10-2021     D/5664 Hot                     Noble Shiping
                                 Rolled Steel                Services Pvt Ltd
Xin Shanghai      07-10-2021     D/L Container            Cosco Shiping Lines
                                                          Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.
KMTC Colombo      07-10-2021     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Oel Kedarnath     07-10-2021     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Ever Dainty       07-10-2021     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
BW Yangtze        07-10-2021     D/57000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Ginga Saker       07-10-2021     D/1434 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
                                                               (Pvt) Limited.
M.T.Shalamar      07-10-2021     D/70000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                        Ship.Corpt.
STI Bosphorus     07-10-2021     D/5000 Soya                    Alpine Marine
                                 Bean Oil                  Services (Pvt) Ltd
PS Trieste        07-10-2021     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
                                                                  Ship.Corpt.
Meghna Sun        07-10-2021     D/46100 Fertilizer              WMA Shipcare
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Adventure         07-10-2021     D/30000 Sugar               Wilhelmsen Ships
                                                                  Service Pvt
Annita            07-10-2021     L/27000 Cement                Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Ince Beylerbeyi   07-10-2021     D/60000                        Noble Shiping
                                 Wheat in Bulk               Services Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kota Naluri       06-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
Diyala            06-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
Al Mahboobah      06-10-2021     Tanker                                     -
New Hellas        06-10-2021     Tanker                                     -
Magic Victoria    06-10-2021     Tanker                                     -
Shorthorn         06-10-2021     Carrier                                    -
Express
Northern          06-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
Dexterity
Mol Growth        06-10-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Fox            Cement         Trans Marine       03.10.2021
MW-2              Quang          Sugar          Costal             05.10.2021
                  Vinh-89                       shipping
MW-4              Unity Spirit   Coal           Wilhelmsen         05.10.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             New Port       Coal           Sino Trans         05.10.2021
                  Eagle
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak         05.10.2021
                  Atlanta
QICT              Meratus        Containers     Maersk PAK         05.10.2021
                  Jayawijaya
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Petali Lady    Mogas          Alpine             05.10.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                         Oct. 06, 2021
Seamax
Greenwich         Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Maersk Atlanta    Containers     Maersk Pak                     Oct. 06, 2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
                                                                          NIL
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
                                                                          NIL
=============================================================================

