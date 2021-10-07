Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Asim Textile Mills Ltd 07-10-2021 09:30
Ados Pakistan Limited 07-10-2021 11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 07-10-2021 16:00
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 07-10-2021 11:00
J.A . Tetile Mills Limited 07-10-2021 09:00
ICC Industries Limited 07-10-2021 13:00
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 07-10-2021 12:30
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 07-10-2021 14:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 07-10-2021 10:00
Mandviwala Mauser
Plastic Industries Ltd 07-10-2021 12:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 07-10-2021 14:00
Telecard Limited 07-10-2021 11:00
D.S Industries Limited 07-10-2021 14:30
Quice F ood industries Ltd 07-10-2021 11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 08-10-2021 14:00
Summit Bank Limited 08-10-2021 11:00
Shakarganj Limited 08-10-2021 11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 09-10-2021 14:00
Al Meezan Investment
Management Ltd-Open end 11-10-2021 10:30
The Bank of Khyber 11-10-2021 11:00
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 13-10-2021 10:30
Meezan Bank Limited 14-10-2021 12:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 15-10-2021 14:30
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 18-10-2021 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-10-2021 14:30
=========================================================
