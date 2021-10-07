ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Asim Textile Mills Ltd               07-10-2021     09:30
Ados Pakistan Limited                07-10-2021     11:00
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd             07-10-2021     16:00
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd               07-10-2021     11:00
J.A . Tetile Mills Limited           07-10-2021     09:00
ICC Industries Limited               07-10-2021     13:00
Frontier Ceramics Ltd                07-10-2021     12:30
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd         07-10-2021     14:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              07-10-2021     10:00
Mandviwala Mauser
Plastic Industries Ltd               07-10-2021     12:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited     07-10-2021     14:00
Telecard Limited                     07-10-2021     11:00
D.S Industries Limited               07-10-2021     14:30
Quice F ood industries Ltd           07-10-2021     11:00
Summit Bank Limited                  08-10-2021     11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd          08-10-2021     14:00
Summit Bank Limited                  08-10-2021     11:00
Shakarganj Limited                   08-10-2021     11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd         09-10-2021     14:00
Al Meezan Investment
Management Ltd-Open end              11-10-2021     10:30
The Bank of Khyber                   11-10-2021     11:00
Engro Fertilizers Ltd                13-10-2021     10:30
Meezan Bank Limited                  14-10-2021     12:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd        15-10-2021     14:30
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                          18-10-2021     15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          25-10-2021     14:30
=========================================================

