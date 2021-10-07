Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Pervez Ahmad 30.06.2021 Nil 6.921 0.037 28.10.2021 23.10.2021
Consultancy Services Year End 04.00.P.M. To
Limited AGM 28.10.2021
Sana Industries Limited 30.06.2021 15% 10% 94.778 10.17 27.10.2021 20.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 05.00.P.M. To
AGM 27.10.2021
Sana Industries Limited 30.06.2021 - 33.365 7.66 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
TRG Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 25,852.427 47.402 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Year End 06.00.P.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Hala Enterprises Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 7.042 0.54 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Year End 11.00.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
D.M.Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 Nil (13.665) (4.48) 27.10.2021 20.10.2021
Year End 03.00.P.M. To
AGM 27.10.2021
Dadabhoy Cement 30.06.2021 Nil (6.679) (0.07) 27.10.2021 20.10.2021
Industries Limited Year End 03.00.P.M. To
AGM 27.10.2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (10.058) (2.51) 27.10.2021 20.10.2021
Year End 03.30.P.M. To
AGM 27.10.2021
Hafiz Limited 30.06.2021 20% 33.299 27.75 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Year End 12.30.P.M. To
AGM 29.10.2021
JubileeSpinning & 30.06.2021 Nil 5.176 0.16 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Weaving Mills Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Amtex Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (147.908) (0.57) 28.10.2021 20.10.2021
Year End 11.00.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Kohinoor Industries 30.06.2021 Nil 44.617 1.47 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Crescent Cotton 30.06.2021 Nil 321.584 14.19 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 09.30.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Bunnys Limited 30.06.2020 Nil 177.952 3.29 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Year End 12.00.P.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2020 Nil 748.256 1.50 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Colony Textile Mills 30.06.2020 728.184 1.46 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Service Industries 30.06.2020 10% 59.542 9.91 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Textiles Limited Year End 09.30.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Unity Foods Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 3,111.739 3.44 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Unity Foods Limited 30.06.2021 3,338.192 3.61 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
Kohinoor Power 30.06.2021 Nil (2.156) (0.17) 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Company Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Allawasaya Textile and 30.06.2021 352.50% 145.420 181.78 28.10.2021 14.10.2021
Finishing Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Maqbool Textile 30.06.2021 17.50% 156.270 9.08 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 03.30.P.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Samin Textiles Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (18.694) (0.70) 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Year End 11.00.p.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 Nil 640.535 9.06 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Year End 11.00.p.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 13% 1,555.978 8.1345 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.P.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
ZahidjeeTextile Mills 30.06.2021 1,557.106 8.13 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Saritow Spinning 30.06.2021 - 174.426 5.85 28.10.2021 22.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 10.30.P.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
Fauji Foods Limited - - - - - 28.10.2021 (*)
To
03.11.2021
===============================================================================================================
INDICATION:(*) Dates of Book Closure for entitlement of 97.20% Right Shares already announced by the Company.
