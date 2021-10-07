ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Pervez Ahmad                  30.06.2021     Nil           6.921        0.037      28.10.2021        23.10.2021
Consultancy Services          Year End                                             04.00.P.M.                To
Limited                                                                            AGM               28.10.2021
Sana Industries Limited       30.06.2021     15% 10%       94.778       10.17      27.10.2021        20.10.2021
(Unconsolidated)              Year End       Bonus Shares                          05.00.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Sana Industries Limited       30.06.2021     -             33.365       7.66       -                          -
(Consolidated)                Year End
TRG Pakistan Limited          30.06.2021     Nil           25,852.427   47.402     28.10.2021        21.10.2021
                              Year End                                             06.00.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Hala Enterprises Limited      30.06.2021     Nil           7.042        0.54       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
                              Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
D.M.Textile Mills Ltd         30.06.2021     Nil           (13.665)     (4.48)     27.10.2021        20.10.2021
                              Year End                                             03.00.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Dadabhoy Cement               30.06.2021     Nil           (6.679)      (0.07)     27.10.2021        20.10.2021
Industries Limited            Year End                                             03.00.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited         30.06.2021     Nil           (10.058)     (2.51)     27.10.2021        20.10.2021
                              Year End                                             03.30.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Hafiz Limited                 30.06.2021     20%           33.299       27.75      28.10.2021        22.10.2021
                              Year End                                             12.30.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               29.10.2021
JubileeSpinning &             30.06.2021     Nil           5.176        0.16       28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Weaving Mills Limited         Year End                                             10.30.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Amtex Limited                 30.06.2021     Nil           (147.908)    (0.57)     28.10.2021        20.10.2021
                              Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Kohinoor Industries           30.06.2021     Nil           44.617       1.47       28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Limited                       Year End                                             11.00.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Crescent Cotton               30.06.2021     Nil           321.584      14.19      28.10.2021        21.10.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             09.30.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Bunnys Limited                30.06.2020     Nil           177.952      3.29       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
                              Year End                                             12.00.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Colony Textile Mills Ltd      30.06.2020     Nil           748.256      1.50       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
(Unconsolidated)              Year End                                             10.00.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Colony Textile Mills          30.06.2020                   728.184      1.46       -                          -
Limited (Consolidated)        Year End
Service Industries            30.06.2020     10%           59.542       9.91       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
Textiles Limited              Year End                                             09.30.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Unity Foods Limited           30.06.2021     Nil           3,111.739    3.44       28.10.2021        22.10.2021
(Unconsolidated)              Year End                                             10.00.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Unity Foods Limited           30.06.2021                   3,338.192    3.61       -                          -
(Consolidated)                Year End
Kohinoor Power                30.06.2021     Nil           (2.156)      (0.17)     28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Company Limited               Year End                                             11.30.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Allawasaya Textile and        30.06.2021     352.50%       145.420      181.78     28.10.2021        14.10.2021
Finishing Mills Limited       Year End                                             11.30.A.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Maqbool Textile               30.06.2021     17.50%        156.270      9.08       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             03.30.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Samin Textiles Limited        30.06.2021     Nil           (18.694)     (0.70)     28.10.2021        22.10.2021
                              Year End                                             11.00.p.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Masood Textile Mills Ltd      30.06.2021     Nil           640.535      9.06       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
                              Year End                                             11.00.p.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd    30.06.2021     13%           1,555.978    8.1345     28.10.2021        22.10.2021
(Unconsolidated)              Year End                                             10.00.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
ZahidjeeTextile Mills         30.06.2021                   1,557.106    8.13       -                          -
Limited (Consolidated)        Year End
Saritow Spinning              30.06.2021     -             174.426      5.85       28.10.2021        22.10.2021
Mills Limited                 Year End                                             10.30.P.M.                To
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
Fauji Foods Limited           -              -             -            -          -             28.10.2021 (*)
                                                                                                             To
                                                                                                     03.11.2021
===============================================================================================================

INDICATION:(*) Dates of Book Closure for entitlement of 97.20% Right Shares already announced by the Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

