KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pervez Ahmad 30.06.2021 Nil 6.921 0.037 28.10.2021 23.10.2021 Consultancy Services Year End 04.00.P.M. To Limited AGM 28.10.2021 Sana Industries Limited 30.06.2021 15% 10% 94.778 10.17 27.10.2021 20.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 05.00.P.M. To AGM 27.10.2021 Sana Industries Limited 30.06.2021 - 33.365 7.66 - - (Consolidated) Year End TRG Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 25,852.427 47.402 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Year End 06.00.P.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Hala Enterprises Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 7.042 0.54 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Year End 11.00.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 D.M.Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 Nil (13.665) (4.48) 27.10.2021 20.10.2021 Year End 03.00.P.M. To AGM 27.10.2021 Dadabhoy Cement 30.06.2021 Nil (6.679) (0.07) 27.10.2021 20.10.2021 Industries Limited Year End 03.00.P.M. To AGM 27.10.2021 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (10.058) (2.51) 27.10.2021 20.10.2021 Year End 03.30.P.M. To AGM 27.10.2021 Hafiz Limited 30.06.2021 20% 33.299 27.75 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Year End 12.30.P.M. To AGM 29.10.2021 JubileeSpinning & 30.06.2021 Nil 5.176 0.16 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Weaving Mills Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Amtex Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (147.908) (0.57) 28.10.2021 20.10.2021 Year End 11.00.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Kohinoor Industries 30.06.2021 Nil 44.617 1.47 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Crescent Cotton 30.06.2021 Nil 321.584 14.19 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 09.30.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Bunnys Limited 30.06.2020 Nil 177.952 3.29 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Year End 12.00.P.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Colony Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2020 Nil 748.256 1.50 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Colony Textile Mills 30.06.2020 728.184 1.46 - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End Service Industries 30.06.2020 10% 59.542 9.91 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Textiles Limited Year End 09.30.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Unity Foods Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 3,111.739 3.44 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Unity Foods Limited 30.06.2021 3,338.192 3.61 - - (Consolidated) Year End Kohinoor Power 30.06.2021 Nil (2.156) (0.17) 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Company Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Allawasaya Textile and 30.06.2021 352.50% 145.420 181.78 28.10.2021 14.10.2021 Finishing Mills Limited Year End 11.30.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Maqbool Textile 30.06.2021 17.50% 156.270 9.08 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 03.30.P.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Samin Textiles Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (18.694) (0.70) 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Year End 11.00.p.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 Nil 640.535 9.06 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Year End 11.00.p.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 13% 1,555.978 8.1345 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.P.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 ZahidjeeTextile Mills 30.06.2021 1,557.106 8.13 - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End Saritow Spinning 30.06.2021 - 174.426 5.85 28.10.2021 22.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 10.30.P.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 Fauji Foods Limited - - - - - 28.10.2021 (*) To 03.11.2021 ===============================================================================================================

INDICATION:(*) Dates of Book Closure for entitlement of 97.20% Right Shares already announced by the Company.

