ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

China’s energy crunch

BR Research 07 Oct 2021

Energy crises are snarling at economies in almost every part of the globe, and prices of fossil fuels are going through the roof due to tight supplies. This time the large economies are also facing an energy crunch. In Europe, fuel shortages have left pumps dry and the natural gas prices have surged - stirring a crisis ready to hit as winters approach. Many are talking about the energy crunch in Europe going global including the US.

It sure is catching up elsewhere. Besides the spiraling prices of gas and electricity in Europe, another storm has brewed; an energy crisis has also hit China, which is most likely to have far more implications for the global economy. Power shortage in China is getting serious as two-thirds of the country experienced a blackout recently, while factories are being rationed energy.

While the critics of renewable clean energy blame the intermittent nature for the unstable as well as lower energy production across the globe to meet the rising demand for power as countries return from covid-related restrictions and lockdowns; others are blaming fluctuation in coal and natural gas prices along with dwindling stocks as reasons behind the energy crises all over.

This can also be seen from the fact that even though China’s energy shortfall is deepening, it’s not the power generation capacity hurdling rising demand but the slithering coal reserves amid tall promises of addressing climate change. The decline in coal reserves is because its production of coal has not been able to keep up with the return of demand post-Covid as expected. Also, the country is holding back some reserves for cold winter months, further aggravating the power shortfall. At the same time, China is the largest importer of coal, and that severely affected its energy situation due to soaring coal prices especially after it gave up on Australian coal last year. And then, some coal power generators are also reluctant to import the expensive coal in a bid to comply with the emission targets.

India that has a 70 percent share of coal in its power generation mix is also struggling with coal availability and inventory amid skyrocketing prices.

Fortunately or unfortunately, these crises have unfolded close to the climate summit, COP26 to be held in November. With the resurgence of coal and energy shortages across the globe, China’s recent announcement to halt all overseas coal investments along with its ongoing energy crisis will definitely be a defining moments of the upcoming summit.

fossil fuels Natural gas prices Fuel shortages Energy crises energy shortfall

Comments

1000 characters

China’s energy crunch

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

KE in talks for new PPA

Natural gas market soars to record heights

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Overseas Pakistanis: NRLP incentives may be partially withdrawn

Read more stories